Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,640,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.07. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

