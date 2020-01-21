Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 159,950 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,808,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,274. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

