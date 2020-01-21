Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,360 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

