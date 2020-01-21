Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,919 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $121,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.94. 5,417,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,015. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

