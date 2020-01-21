Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 252,321 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,321 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,293,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 752,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

