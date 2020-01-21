Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 318,853 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 29,314,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,845,160. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

