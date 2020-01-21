Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 35,170 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $100,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

CSCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

