Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 37,229 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.29% of Universal Health Services worth $36,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.89. 225,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,165. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

