Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 53,399 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53,399 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $45,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

