Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 56,146 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,146 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $145,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.66. 5,087,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

