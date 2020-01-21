Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,938 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

NYSE C traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. 6,395,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763,466. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

