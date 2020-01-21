Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,351 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $109,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

