Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock worth $6,657,846.

NYSE:A traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. 58,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

