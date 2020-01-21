Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $53,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

ECL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average is $194.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

