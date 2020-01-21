Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $7.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 2,720,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,013,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 165.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $459,089.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,256,980 shares of company stock worth $14,456,146. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,685,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 257,123 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,375,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 200,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,082,874 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Zynga by 190.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.