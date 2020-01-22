-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). McEwen Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 65,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

