-$0.02 EPS Expected for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. Trecora Resources posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trecora Resources.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TREC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 26,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.59 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,496.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.