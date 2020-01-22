-$0.04 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,089 shares of company stock worth $15,145,844. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

