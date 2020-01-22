$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Covanta by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,191,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after buying an additional 201,212 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 23.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 24,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,288. Covanta has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

