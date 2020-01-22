$0.09 EPS Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSS shares. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.