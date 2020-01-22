-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Phreesia news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $11,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,435,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 798,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

