$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

VSTO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 568,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,928,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

