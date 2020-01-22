$0.15 EPS Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 93,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

