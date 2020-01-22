$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Healthequity reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 527,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,571. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthequity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,455 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 118.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

