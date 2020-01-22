$0.26 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Yelp posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Yelp by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 548,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

