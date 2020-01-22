$0.30 EPS Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 371,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 356,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

