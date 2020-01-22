$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,207. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

