$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,465 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON remained flat at $$24.79 during trading on Wednesday. 3,512,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

