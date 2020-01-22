-$0.35 EPS Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUP shares. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 949,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

SUP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,302. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

