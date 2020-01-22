$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

RXN traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 795,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

