$0.42 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 3,769,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,973. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

