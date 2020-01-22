$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 12,116,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661,578. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,824,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 416,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.