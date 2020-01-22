$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.59. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Several analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 112.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

