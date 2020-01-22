$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. 190,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,386. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

