$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $587,563.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,432.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,240. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $75.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

