$0.77 EPS Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.71. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CUBI traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 224,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,826. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

