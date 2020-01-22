$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Barnes Group also posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

B stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

In other news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 256,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

