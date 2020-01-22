$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.82. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

HAS stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.78. 875,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,176. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $52,180,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

