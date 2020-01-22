0x Hits One Day Volume of $16.84 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. 0x has a market capitalization of $147.85 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002819 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Koinex and Coinone. During the last week, 0x has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,852,000 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bitbns, Bithumb, Koinex, FCoin, Iquant, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Bilaxy, Huobi, Independent Reserve, Cobinhood, ABCC, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Crex24, Mercatox, IDEX, Liqui, DDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, BitMart, Livecoin, Tokenomy, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Coinone, WazirX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC, Fatbtc and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

