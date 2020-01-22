0xcert Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $360,522.00 and approximately $90,188.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

