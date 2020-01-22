-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 33,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,129. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

