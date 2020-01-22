$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schneider National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,095,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after buying an additional 217,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,178,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 1,279,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

