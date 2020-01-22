$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 84,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,402. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,229,000 after purchasing an additional 175,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

