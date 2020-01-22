$1.76 Million in Sales Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 million to $2.00 million. Uniqure posted sales of $1.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $6.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $583,609.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,010,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Uniqure by 275.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Uniqure in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69.

uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

