$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

