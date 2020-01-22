10,520 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $146.32. 72,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

