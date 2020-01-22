1,094,995 Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,094,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,000. Centurylink accounts for about 3.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Centurylink as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the third quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE:CTL opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

