1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.08 ($38.46).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

ETR DRI opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €39.42 ($45.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.95.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

