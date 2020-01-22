110,631 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,336 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,625. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.