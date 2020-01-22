$120.15 Million in Sales Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report $120.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.78 million. Haynes International reported sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year sales of $521.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $534.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.39 million to $538.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $365.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Haynes International news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Haynes International by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Haynes International by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Haynes International by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

